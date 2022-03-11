Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Short Interest Up 6,959.3% in February

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, a growth of 6,959.3% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on Anima from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.40 ($5.87) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Anima stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Anima has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

