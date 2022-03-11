Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE NLY opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $165,231,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $106,931,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,761 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

