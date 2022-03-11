ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.06% of ANSYS worth $20,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 46.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.01. 30,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,542. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.09.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

