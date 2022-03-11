Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.7% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 3,764.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.1% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,390,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,455,555. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.94. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.