Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.7% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $157.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,077,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,455,555. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

