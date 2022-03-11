Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,326 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,384 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $98,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 68,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.27. 277,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,065,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

