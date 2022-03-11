Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.350-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.77 million.

Shares of AAOI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 148,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,173. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

AAOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 53,912 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.