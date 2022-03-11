AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Posts Earnings Results

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2,764.14%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,970. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $129.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a current ratio of 75.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 25,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

