ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.44

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.12. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 112,544 shares.

The company has a market cap of $30.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

