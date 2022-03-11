Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of ACGL opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

