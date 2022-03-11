Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading 4.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) were up 4.4% on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $150.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Arch Resources traded as high as $152.57 and last traded at $149.37. Approximately 2,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 846,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.11.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.17.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Arch Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.22.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.52%.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.