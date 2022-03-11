Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,840,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,840,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,114,000. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,436,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,008,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMBP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.80. 22,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,558. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging (Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.