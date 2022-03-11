Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2,189.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.56. 11,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,404. The firm has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.21 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

