Aries Wealth Management Buys 60,388 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 1,178.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,388 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.34. 8,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $64.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.