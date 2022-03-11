Aries Wealth Management Buys 9,984 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

RPG traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.22. 3,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,166. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.86. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $154.95 and a 52 week high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

