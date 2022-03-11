Aries Wealth Management Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 224,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.79. 24,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $318.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

