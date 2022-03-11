Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.68

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.68 and traded as high as $18.38. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 4,881 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Ark Restaurants worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

