Arlington Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $675,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EPP traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 328,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,697. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.