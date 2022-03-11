Arlington Partners LLC Has $121,000 Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Arlington Partners LLC cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,925,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,454. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 0.91. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $156.27 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.11.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

