Arlington Partners LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,368 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 94,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 67,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,274 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,549,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,409,287. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $227.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

