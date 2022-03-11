Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 216 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 257.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.30. 48,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,404. The company has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.21 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.