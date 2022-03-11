Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 87,525 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 336.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,525 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.0% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,401,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,617,000 after purchasing an additional 594,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,550,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 315,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 533,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,890,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 49,637 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VYMI traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.89. 511,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,460. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.72. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.964 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.