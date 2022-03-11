Arlington Partners LLC Takes $159,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $73,636,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ResMed by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ResMed by 901.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,145,000 after buying an additional 171,267 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 597.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 181,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after buying an additional 155,476 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ResMed by 55.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,869,000 after buying an additional 130,615 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.11. 7,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $184.48 and a one year high of $301.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.
RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.
In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total value of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,113 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,651. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ResMed Profile (Get Rating)
ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ResMed (RMD)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.