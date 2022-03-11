Arlington Partners LLC Takes $159,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $73,636,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ResMed by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ResMed by 901.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,145,000 after buying an additional 171,267 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 597.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 181,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after buying an additional 155,476 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ResMed by 55.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,869,000 after buying an additional 130,615 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.11. 7,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $184.48 and a one year high of $301.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total value of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,113 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,651. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

