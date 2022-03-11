Arlington Partners LLC Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arlington Partners LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.3% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,082,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,648,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,171. The firm has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.43. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

