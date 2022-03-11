Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

AWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

AWI opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.73. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $118.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $50,221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 352,696 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306,780 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,015,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,961,000 after purchasing an additional 266,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,331,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

