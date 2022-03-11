Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was down 5.8% during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $6.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arrival traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 11,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,354,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,371,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arrival by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,784,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Arrival by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,655,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrival by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arrival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,616,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

