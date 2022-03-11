Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.75%.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Artesian Resources has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

