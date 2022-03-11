Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.75%.
Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Artesian Resources has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.44%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Artesian Resources Company Profile
Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.
