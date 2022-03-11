Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Shares of ASAN traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. 30,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Asana has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $24,680,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Asana by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Asana by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

