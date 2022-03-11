Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Posts Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ASAN traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,198. Asana has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $24,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.82 per share, with a total value of $11,455,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Asana by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,394,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,437,000 after purchasing an additional 234,892 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

