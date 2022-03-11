Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.52. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $24,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $458,932,500 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

