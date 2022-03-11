Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Director David Bruce Milne Buys 150,000 Shares

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) Director David Bruce Milne bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Bruce Milne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, David Bruce Milne acquired 225,000 shares of Asensus Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00.

Shares of NYSE ASXC opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.60. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $4.42.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 758.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

