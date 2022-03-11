Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT Raised to GBX 4,950

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,900 ($64.20) to GBX 4,950 ($64.86) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,626.50.

ASHTY opened at $251.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.88. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $232.14 and a 1-year high of $349.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 28.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

