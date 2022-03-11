ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,300 at Morgan Stanley

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,300 ($43.24) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASOMY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 2,450 ($32.10) in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.41) to GBX 3,850 ($50.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,583.33.

OTCMKTS ASOMY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.90. 15,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,196. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $81.52.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

