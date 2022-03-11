Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Issues Earnings Results

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assertio had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $110.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Assertio during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

