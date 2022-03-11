Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Issues Earnings Results

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assertio had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $110.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.51.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st.
About Assertio (Get Rating)
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assertio (ASRT)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.