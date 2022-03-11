Asset Management Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Southern accounts for 0.1% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Southern by 38.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,410 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 256,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,907. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.17. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,795 shares of company stock worth $7,275,333 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

