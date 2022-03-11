Associated British Foods (ABF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Associated British Foods (LON: ABF) recently:
- 3/9/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/1/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.14) price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/23/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($29.48) price target on the stock.
- 2/15/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($29.48) price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/8/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/31/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($29.48) price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.14) price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 1/20/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($34.07) price target on the stock.
- 1/17/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($35.38) price target on the stock.
LON:ABF traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,699 ($22.26). 1,244,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,672. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,945.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,935.18. Associated British Foods plc has a one year low of GBX 1,584.50 ($20.76) and a one year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. The firm has a market cap of £13.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08.
In other news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($27.41), for a total value of £799,227.68 ($1,047,206.08).
