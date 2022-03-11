Associated British Foods (ABF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Associated British Foods (LON: ABF) recently:

3/9/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/1/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.14) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/23/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($29.48) price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($29.48) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/31/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($29.48) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.14) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/20/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($34.07) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($35.38) price target on the stock.

LON:ABF traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,699 ($22.26). 1,244,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,672. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,945.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,935.18. Associated British Foods plc has a one year low of GBX 1,584.50 ($20.76) and a one year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. The firm has a market cap of £13.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08.

In other news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($27.41), for a total value of £799,227.68 ($1,047,206.08).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

