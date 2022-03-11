Atb Cap Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

CJT has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cargojet from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$295.00 to C$311.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$222.18.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CJT opened at C$151.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$144.14 and a 52-week high of C$214.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$174.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$183.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.49.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.