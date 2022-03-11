Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $1,496,980,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after acquiring an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $104,536,000. Gobi Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 100.2% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 594,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,532,000 after acquiring an additional 297,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 36.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,361,000 after acquiring an additional 253,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.75.

TEAM opened at $255.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.93 and its 200-day moving average is $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of -120.38 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

