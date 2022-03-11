AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

ATRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut AtriCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 1.12.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $95,332.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $557,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.