Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 267.9% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.5 days.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIVF opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $11.96.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

