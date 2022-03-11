AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS.

Shares of NYSE T remained flat at $$23.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54,448,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,127,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.