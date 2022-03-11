AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Head-To-Head Review

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get AU Optronics alerts:

This table compares AU Optronics and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A Ambarella -7.96% -5.05% -4.21%

76.4% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Ambarella shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AU Optronics and Ambarella’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.79 -$608.06 million N/A N/A Ambarella $331.86 million 9.85 -$26.41 million ($0.73) -120.98

Ambarella has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AU Optronics and Ambarella, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ambarella 1 2 13 0 2.75

Ambarella has a consensus target price of $178.14, suggesting a potential upside of 101.70%. Given Ambarella’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ambarella is more favorable than AU Optronics.

AU Optronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.