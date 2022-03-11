Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.14. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $6.07.
About Avalon (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon (AWX)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.