AvalonBay Communities, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $244.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $181.24 and a 1 year high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

