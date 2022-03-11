Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) PT Lowered to $16.00

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVDX. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.91.
Shares of AVDX opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Avant Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84.
Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.
