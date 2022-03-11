Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Aegis reduced their price target on Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of Avinger stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.71.
About Avinger (Get Rating)
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
