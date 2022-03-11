Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Aegis reduced their price target on Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avinger by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 820,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Avinger by 20.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

