Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading 11.6% Higher

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $196.82 and last traded at $195.78. 19,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 989,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.43.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,466,000 after purchasing an additional 294,439 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 39,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.