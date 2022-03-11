B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.58. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $91.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $12,435,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

