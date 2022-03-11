B. Riley Trims StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Target Price to $5.50

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for StarTek’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StarTek in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

StarTek stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 582.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in StarTek during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

