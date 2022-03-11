Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

BW stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 572.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 45,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 100,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 89.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 458,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 236.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 394,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

